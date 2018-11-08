Ghanaian striker Charles Atsin confident Kastrioti Krujë will avoid relegation in Albania

Kastrioti Krujë striker Charles Atsin is confident his side will avoid the drop in the Albanian Superliga.

The Ghanaian-born Italian featured for the side as they lost 2-1 at home to Partizani on Wednesday.

Kastrioti Krujë are firmly rooted at the foot of the table but the 29-year-old remains defiant about their top-flight status.

"I think survival is possible, there are still many games, 20 or more. I think if we play with the mentality of the last game we can do it," he said

"However, everything depends on the head, there it starts everything, before we think about the legs. I hope to show the winner's mentality, to always fight and to help each other.

"I think that with work, maximum commitment and some positive results is nothing impossible. We are here, we will fight to the end, to show how much we live and to please everyone. "

The are at home to Kamza at the Stadiumi Kastrioti on Saturday.