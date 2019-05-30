GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 May 2019
Ghanaian striker Charles Sapong bags Chicago Fire's 1,000th goal in MLS

Chicago Fire striker Charles Sapong entered into the history books of the club after scoring their 1,000th goal in the Major League Soccer during last Saturday's 1-1 against New York City FC.

With the score tied 0-0 in the 28th minute, Sapong got on the end of a pass by Brandt Bronico and knocked the ball into the net.

The goal was the 1,000th league goal in the Fire’s history, making them the eighth top-flight club to reach the milestone.

The 30-year-old hitman joined the club in the off-season after spending three years with Philadelphia Union, scoring 38 goals in 123 appearances.

He has netted 4 goals for his new club in the ongoing MLS campaign.

