Ghanaian striker Cosmos Dauda helps Al-Seeb win AFC Cup

Published on: 25 October 2022
Cosmos Dauda assisted Al-Seeb in claiming the AFC Cup after an emphatic victory in the final on Saturday.

The Ghanaian striker came on as a substitute in the second half of the Omani club's 3-0 win over Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City F.C.

It is the former Hearts of Oak man's first title since joining Al-Seeb in July this year.

"AFC Cup winner 2022. All glory to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ, the one who gives me the strength to play, in him, is life. Big love and respect to Al Seeb fans. You are the best,” Dauda wrote on Twitter.

 

Dauda has since leaving Hearts of Oak in 2018 played for five clubs, all in Asia.

