Ghanaian striker Daniel Adu-Adjei signs first professional contract at AFC Bournemouth

Ghanaian forward Daniel Adu-Adjei has signed his first professional at English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

The English-born Ghanaian penned a two-year deal to join the senior team of the Cherries.

“I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract, it’s something I’ve worked my whole life for," he said after signing the contract.

“I would like to thank my family, God and everyone around the club for their support. I want to kick on now and hopefully progress and keep improving.

“I’ve had ups and downs during my scholarship. I was really pleased with my first year and things went well for me.

“I had an injury at the start of this season which held me back a bit but I came through it thanks to the support I received from everybody.

“There is a tremendous community spirit here and they allow you to concentrate on your football rather than think about all the other stuff.”

Adu-Adjei has represented Bournemouth at youth levels and spent a short at Poole Town.