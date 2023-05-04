Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei wins player's player of the season at Crewe Alexandra in England

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei has been named player's player of the 2022-23 season at English League Two side Crewe Alexandra FC after a terrifying campaign.

The 25-year-old England-born has been in superlative form for Crewe in the League Two this season, scoring 16 times and providing four assists in 45 matches.

Agyei was voted for by his teammates for his immense contribution to the club's success in this campaign.

The Alexandra Stadium outfit is currently sitting in the 13th position on the league standings with one more match left for the season to close.

They have 57 points from 45 matches and could finish in the top half of the table with a victory on the last day where they face Newport County.

Agyei joined Crewe on a permanent deal in January last year from Burnley and has since become a key member of the team.

He previously enjoyed loan spells at Oxford United, Blackpool, Walsall, and Coventry City, while at Burnley.