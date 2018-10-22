Ghanaian striker Daniel Kyeremeh bags hat-trick as SV Wehen thump Karlsruher

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyeremeh bagged a hat-trick for SV Wehen in their 5-2 win over Karlsruher in the German third-tier league on Sunday.

SV Wehen opened the scoring through Sebastian Mrowca in the 11th minute before Daniel Kyeremeh doubled their advantage from close in the 28th minute.

The visitors extended their lead courtesy Manuel Schaffler's 34th minute penalty but Anton Fink quickly pulled a goal back for the hosts a minute later.

However, Karlsruher soon found their backs on the wall again as Kyeremeh restored Wehen's three goal cushioning on the stroke of half time.

The Ghanaian youngster continued from where he left off in the first stanza by netting his third of the game in the 57th minute before Marvin Pourie scored a face saving strike for the hosts in the 78th minute.

Kyeremeh enjoyed full throttle of action for Rüdiger Rehm's men.

He is topping the scorers chart in the league with 9 goals from 12 games.