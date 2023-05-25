Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed departs Anderlecht after six years

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed is set to leave Belgian giants Anderlecht after spending six years with the club.

The sports director of Spanish second division side CD Tenerife, Juan Guerrero, confirmed that Dauda has signed a three-year contract with the club.

"We will pay the transfer fee to Anderlecht spread over those three years," stated Guerrero, revealing the details of the agreement. Dauda Mohammed had struggled to establish himself in Anderlecht's first team since joining the club in 2017 from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

At the age of 17, Anderlecht brought the promising striker over from Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko. While he showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the U-21 squad, he faced challenges in making a breakthrough into the main team. Loan spells at Vitesse and Esbjerg also did not yield the desired results.

However, Dauda had a successful stint at Cartagena last season, catching the attention of CD Tenerife. After spending a year on loan at Tenerife, the club has now secured his services on a permanent basis.

Since joining Tenerife in the summer, Dauda has made 26 appearances, contributing with 3 goals and 3 assists. The move to Tenerife provides him with a fresh start and an opportunity to further develop his career in the Spanish second division.