Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed gets second chance at Belgian side Anderlecht

Felice Mazzu, the new manager of Anderlecht, has given Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed the chance to prove himself at the Belgian club.

Dauda spent last season on loan at Spanish lower-tier club FC Cartagena, where he had an impressive season.

He scored ten goals for the club.

The former Kotoko striker has returned to his parent club for preseason training and has been given the opportunity to prove his worth.

He was involved when Anderlecht defeated Roda JC 6-0 in a preseason friendly recently. Dauda played 74 minutes before being substituted.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to leave Anderlecht due to continued management deception.

“As of now, I don’t care if Anderlecht is interested in me or not because I have gotten to a point where I would want to leave the club and go somewhere and then settle down and play and get enough playing time”

“All the time, they’ve given me false promises. They didn’t even want me to join FC Cartagena but I had to force my way out”

“They keep telling me, I am young, they have trust in me and want me to stay but the moment the transfer window is shut then everything changes,” he told Angel TV.

Dauda's current contract with Anderlecht expires in June 2023, but there is a one-year extension option.