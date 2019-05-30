Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed gets two-match ban in Holland

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed has been slapped with a two game ban in Holland after he was sent off in Vitesse Arnhem’s defeat to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie play-offs.

The on-loan Anderlecht player was shown the marching orders by referee Danny Makkelie after dangerous tackle on an Utrecht player a minute after Gustafson had extended the away sides lead.

Vitesse lost 2-0 and miss the opportunity of playing in the Europa League next season.

Dauda will miss the opening two games of next season’s Dutch Eredivisie if he extends his loan deal with the club.

Meanwhile, there are reports in Holland that the Vitas are interested in making the Ghanaian striker’s move permanent.

However Anderlecht’s asking price of € 3 million seems too much for the Dutch club.

Mohammed scored 3 goals in 16 appearances for Vitesse Arnhem since arriving on pain in January.