Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed set for departure from CD Tenerife in January

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed appears poised for a January departure from CD Tenerife.

His agents are already in the process of seeking a new destination for the player, who joined the Spanish club in July 2023 on a three-year contract. Dauda initially made an impact while on loan in the previous season.

However, the high cost of his transfer fee made his future uncertain during the summer transfer window. Despite this, Dauda himself requested a chance to prove himself to the club's largest shareholder, José Miguel Garrido, and received a vote of confidence from Asier Garitano. Nevertheless, his performance has not met expectations, and he has struggled to shine on the field.

Dauda's situation is challenging for the Tenerife technical team, as the club and fans had high hopes for the Ghanaian striker. His 10 official appearances have yielded poor numbers, including four yellow cards and one red card, making it unlikely for him to regain his top form.

The decision to part ways with Dauda has been finalised, as the club believe it will open up opportunities for promising young talents from their youth academy.

Despite high expectations surrounding his signing, Dauda's struggles to adapt to Tenerife's style of play and the language barrier have contributed to his disappointing tenure with the club.