Anderlecht striker Dauda Mohammed gets Denmark the chance to solve playing time worries

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed will solve his playing time concerns when he seals his move to the Danish top-flight in the coming hours.

The former Kotoko attacker is on the verge of sealing a loan deal with Danish top-flight side Esbjerg by Friday in chase of regular playing time, as Ghanasoccernet.com has already revealed.

The youth international will travel to the Danish city on Friday to undergo the formalities with the club after being declared surplus to requirements at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

This comes after Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Anderlecht are hoping to loan out Mohammed before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Holland, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped the Vitesse Arnhem to Europa League qualification.

Mohammed came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to pay the asking price of the Belgian side.

The Purple and White outfit are making frantic efforts in the transfer window to send him out on loan again before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Mohammed scored three goals in 16 appearances in Holland but any possible return to the Dutch league will see him miss the first two games of the season after picking up a red in his final game for Vitesse Arnhem.