Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed set to join Esbjerg on loan from Anderlecht in 48-hours

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed is expected to join Danish side Esbjerg on loan from Anderlecht in the next 48-hours.

The 21-year-old is being sent out on another loan expedition after his last spell at successful short spell at Dutch side Vitesse Arnheim.

The former Asante Kotoko star is expected to travel with his representative Sascha Empacher for the trip to Denmark to complete formalities.

The Ghanaian will undergo a mandatory medical before signing the season-long loan deal in the next 48-hours.

Dauda is seeking a move away from the club amid fears regular football could not be guaranteed under new boss Vincent Kompany.

He has been working to impress the Manchester City legend but appears he will be better served elsewhere.