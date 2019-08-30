Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed to wear to wear number 10 shirt at new club Esbjerg FC

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed will wear the number 10 shirt at new club Esbjerg FC after completing his loan switch from Belgian side Anderlecht on Friday evening.

Dauda arrives in Denmark to bolster Esbjerg's attack following their disappointing start to the Superliga.

EfB find themselves in last but one position after seven games in the league.

For Dauda, the move is necessary as he eyes regular playing time having struggled to convince Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Holland, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped the Vitesse Arnhem to Europa League qualification.

Mohammed came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to pay the asking price of the Belgian side.