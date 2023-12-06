Ghanaian striker Davis Mensah stars as Mantova secures dominant 4-1 victory over Renate in Serie C

Italian-born Ghanaian attacker Davis Mensah delivered a standout performance in Mantova's matchweek 16 clash against Renate in Serie C, contributing to their emphatic 4-1 victory.

Mensah, a key figure for the Red and White, showcased his skills by scoring a goal and providing an assist in the thrilling encounter.

The game started with Renate taking the lead in the 3rd minute, but Mantova responded with a deserved equaliser in the 23rd minute, courtesy of Fabrizio Brignani's header, assisted by Salvatore Burrai.

Mantova continued their offensive efforts, and in the 59th minute, Simone Trimboli found the back of the net after receiving a through ball from Davis Mensah, giving Mantova the lead.

Mensah further demonstrated his prowess by escaping his marker and skillfully lobbing the goalkeeper in the 70th minute, extending Mantova's lead to 3-1.

The home team sealed their dominance with a fourth goal in the 89th minute, scored by Antonio Fiori.

Davis Mensah's all-around performance played a crucial role in Mantova's convincing victory, highlighting his impact on the team.

The win means Mantova maintains their spot on top of the Serie C table intending to secure promotion to Serie B by the end of the season.