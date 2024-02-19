Ghanaian striker Deabeas Owusu Sekyere joins Zhejiang FC in China

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Deabeas Owusu Sekyere has joined Zhejiang FC from Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The Chinese club finalised the deal, securing Owusu's services until 2025.

Owusu brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Zhejiang FC, having showcased his talents in various leagues. His journey includes notable spells with Estonian side Paide and Cangzhou Lions also in China.

During his time with Paide, Owusu made a significant impact, featuring in 66 matches and scoring 31 goals while providing 8 assists. His proficiency in front of goal and versatility on the field make him a valuable addition to Zhejiang FC's attacking ranks.

In August 2022, Owusu joined Cangzhou Lions, continuing his impressive form with 12 goals and 7 assists in 46 appearances. His ability to play in various attacking positions highlights his agility and technique, making him a formidable force on the pitch.

Zhejiang FC looks forward to leveraging Owusu's skills and experience as they aim for success in the upcoming football campaigns.