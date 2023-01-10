GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah praised after FA Cup brace against Oxford United

Published on: 10 January 2023
Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah was praised by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after scoring a brilliant brace as the Gunners advanced to the next round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal struggled in the first half, but not in the second, with Nketiah scoring twice after Egypt's Mohamed El Neny header to seal a 3-0 win over the League One side.

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who is out with a long-term injury, the former England youth star has stepped up. He has delivered the goals, scoring five in the last six games to keep Arsenal in contention for both the league and the FA Cup.

"He showed great composure," said Arteta. "He's a great finisher, with the timing of his runs as well.

"He showed his quality and his work-rate is getting better and better. I'm really happy with him.

"We have only one [striker] and to go many months before Gaby is back it's not easy, but we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment."

Nkeitah is expected to lead Arsenal's attack in this weekend's Premier League north London derby against Tottenham.

 

 

