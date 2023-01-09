Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah strikes twice to send Arsenal through to next round in FA Cup

England-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah grabbed a brace to propel Arsenal to the next round of the FA Cup on Monday night when they eased past lower-tier side Oxford United.

The 23-year-old continued with his blistering since after the World Cup break to ensure the Gunners sail through to face Manchester City in the fourth round.

Nketiah scored twice for Arsenal who cruised to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Egypt international midfielder Mohamed Elneny got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute for Arsenal after a valiant performance from Oxford kept them at bay in the first half.

Nketiah doubled the lead seven minutes later after receiving a pass from Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper before lifting the ball over him into the net.

Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli set up Nketiah for his second of the night to round off the victory for Mikel Arteta's side in the 76th minute.

Nketiah since after the World Cup has scored four goals in four starts for Arsenal and at the same time scored in every competition this season.