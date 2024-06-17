Ghanaian striker Elvis Amoh stars in Detroit City FC's victory over Charleston Battery

Ghanaian striker Elvis Amoh emerged as the star of the show as Detroit City FC secured a thrilling 2-0 win over Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

Amoh came off the bench in the 63rd minute, replacing Victor Bezerra, and made an immediate impact on the game. The deadlock was finally broken in the 87th minute when Maxi Rodrigues confidently converted a penalty.

The penalty was awarded after a Charleston player handled the ball in the box following a corner kick, giving Detroit City FC a well-deserved lead.

In the dying moments of the game, Elvis Amoh sealed the victory for Detroit City FC. The 32-year-old striker, who has made six appearances in the 2024 USL Championship, scored a stunning goal from the center of the box in the 94th minute.

This brings his tally to two goals and one assist in the current season, showcasing his vital contribution to the team.

American-born Ghanaian defender Devin Amoo-Mensah also had a solid game, playing the full 90 minutes for Detroit City FC, further bolstering the team's defense.

The victory is a significant boost for Detroit City FC, as they continue their campaign in the USL Championship with strong performances and a determined squad.