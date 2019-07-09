Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu delighted with big-money move to Chinese side Beijeing Renhe

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu is delighted with his big-money move to Chinese side Beijeing Renhe, insisting 'he does not need to work in his life again'.

The 25-year old joins the Super League side on a two year contract in a deal worth around 5 million Euros from Turkish side Akhisarspor.

Manu had an outstanding season with Akhisarspor, where he finished the club's top scorer with 10 goals in 41 appearances.

And the Ghanaian is delighted with the big-money move to the Asian side.

'' I think it's a nice experience for everyone to play in China. A lot of stars play here. I'm not gonna lie about this. If I play in China for a few years, I won't have to work again in my life," he said

"So I'm not worried about this. While there is a chance to win so many million euros, everyone in my place would accept the offer."

Despite his impressive form with the Turkish side, he could not prevent them from getting relegated.

Elvis Manu previously played for Feyenoord, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfields Town, Go Ahead Eagles and Genclerbirligi.

The Dutch born Ghana has played for the Netherlands at the youth level but can play for the Black Stars at the senior level.