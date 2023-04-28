Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu keen to stay at relegation-bound Groningen

Groningen's loanee striker, Elvis Manu, has expressed his desire to stay with the Dutch club in their efforts to return to the Eredivisie after their almost certain relegation to the second division next season.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian was sent on loan from Botev Plovdiv in the winter transfer window and has since become an important player for Groningen.

Speaking to Dagblad van het Noorden, Manu shared his willingness to contribute to the club's journey back to the top tier of Dutch football.

"If the club's management wants me to contribute so that Groningen is back to where it belongs, I fully agree. We will discuss some things in the coming weeks. As far as I am aware, extending my stay in Groningen is definitely among the possibilities," said Manu.

Despite the club's difficult season, Manu remains positive and focused on the future.

Manu's commitment to Groningen's cause has been praised by the club's fans, who have grown to appreciate the striker's work rate and determination on the pitch.