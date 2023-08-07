Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu parts ways with Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv

Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker, Elvis Manu has terminated his contract with Bulgarian Parva Liga side, Botev Plovdiv by mutual consent.

Manu joined the Yellow and Black in the summer of last year from Polish club, Wisla Krakow but was sent on loan to FC Groningen who have been relegated to the second tier of Dutch football.

The 29-year-old returned to Bulgaria after his desire to extend his stay with the Dutch club didn’t materialize. On his return, Manu has played only 73 minutes for the Canaries since the start of the season.

Botev coach, Stanislav Genchev broke the news of Manu’s departure from the club after their 0-2 home defeat to Arda Karz on Friday.

By Suleman Asante