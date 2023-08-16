Ghanaian striker Emile Acquah off the bench to score late for Barrow in draw against Accrington

English-born Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah came off the bench to rescue a point for Barrow AFC in their stalemate against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old centre-forward scored in the dying minutes of the match to help Barrow secure a 1-1 draw at The Wham Stadium in Accrington in the English League Two.

Midfielder Sean McConville opened the scoring of the matchday three fixture in the 36th minute to put the home side in front with a header.

Acquah, who was making his third league appearance for Barrow, was brought on as a substitute in the in the 53rd minute, replacing Gerard Garner.

Acquah left it late for the visitors after scoring the equalising goal three minutes to the end of the match after being assisted by Junior Tiensia.

The Ghanaian striker joined Barrow this summer on a free transfer after leaving Maidenhead United and has since scored twice in three games in the English fourth-tier this campaign.