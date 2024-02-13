Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Avornyo unveiled by Macedonian side

FC Shkupi, a Macedonian First Football League side, has officially unveiled their latest signing, Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Avornyo.

The 22-year-old forward joins the club from Bechem United, a Ghana Premier League side, and is expected to play a significant role in the team's success.

Avornyo's departure from Bechem United was announced by the club on social media. In a statement, the club expressed its gratitude for the player's contributions and wished him well in his future endeavours.

During his time with Bechem United, Avornyo established himself as a key member of the team, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

His impressive performance caught the attention of FC Shkupi, who were eager to bring him on board.

The young striker is expected to bring his skills and expertise to FC Shkupi, helping the team achieve success in the Macedonian First Football League.