Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng sidelined due to muscle injury

Rio Ave forward Emmanuel Boateng faces a spell on the sidelines due to a muscle injury, ruling him out of Monday's Liga Portugal clash against Sporting

The absence of the Ghanaian forward was conspicuous during Friday's training session, making him the sole absentee from the squad.

This unfortunate setback leaves head coach Luís Freire without Boateng's services for the upcoming crucial fixture.

Boateng is currently grappling with a muscle injury in his right thigh, a condition that previously kept him out of action during Rio Ave's recent league match against Famalicão.

The club's medical team has indicated that the 27-year-old forward will need several weeks of rehabilitation to recover fully.

Boateng, who last season scored six league goals, is yet to find the back of the net in the current campaign. In fact, his last appearance for Rio Ave was in their 1-1 draw at home to Famalicao two weeks ago.

Boateng has featured in six matches across various competitions for Rio Ave, participating in two League Cup fixtures and four league encounters.