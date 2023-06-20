Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng uncertain about future at Portuguese club Rio Ave

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng is unsure about his future at Portuguese club Rio Ave.

Boateng, 27, joined Rio Ave in August 2022, committing to a two-year contract with the team.

However, in a recent interview with the Ghanaian media, the former Levante star expressed uncertainty about his future at Rio Ave.

"I have one year left on my contract with Rio Ave, but at the moment, I don't know whether I will continue with them next season," Boateng said.

During the previous season, Boateng showcased his talent by scoring six goals in 31 games across various competitions for Rio Ave. Despite his contributions, the player's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Boateng's statement raises questions about his potential departure from Rio Ave. It remains to be seen whether the club will negotiate a new contract with the Ghana international or if he will seek opportunities elsewhere.

Boateng started his senior career at Rio Ave in 2013 and has had stints with Moreirense, Levante and Chinese club Dalian Professional.