Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi not fully fit ahead of Spezia last game before World Cup

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi has not been cleared for Spezia's game against Verona on Sunday in Serie A.

It will be Spezia's last match before the World Cup break and their skipper is likely to be absent.

Gyasi "partially" returned to group training this week but is yet to receive the green light for the encounter.

The 28-year-old has muscle problems and missed Spezia's last two games against AC Milan and Udinese.

With his current situation, he is likely not to be named in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The attacker is part of the preliminary squad announced last week.