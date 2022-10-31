GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi reveals favourite Spezia moments after 200th appearance

Published on: 31 October 2022
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 17: Emmanuel Gyasi of Spezia Calcio celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 17, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed his favourite Spezia moments thus following his 200th appearance for the Italian club.

The Spezia captain made his 200th appearance for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat in the Serie A clash against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Gyasi joined Spezia on a free transfer from Pistoiese in 2016. He spent the first two years on loan at Pistoiese and Sudtirol.

He became a regular at Spezia in 2018 and has since scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists. Gyasi assisted Spezia in achieving Serie A promotion for the first time in 2020.

According to Gyasi, his favourite moments are his winner against AC Milan in last season's 2-1 victory for Spezia and his promotion play-offs goal against Frosinone.

"Promotion goal to Frosinone? Yes, but I also put in the goal at San Siro against Milan: winning like that in the 94th minute was a dream that has come true. I hope it will come back to me, in the meantime I will keep it," Gyasi said.

The 28-year-old has made 12 league appearances this season.

