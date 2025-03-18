Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah scores first goal for Arges Pitesti in Romania

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah netted his first goal for Arges Pitesti in their 2-1 home victory over Dumbravita in Romania’s Liga II last Friday.

Mensah opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a well-placed shot from outside the box, slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

The former Young Apostles forward celebrated with excitement, having awaited this moment since joining on loan from CFR Cluj last summer.

Dumbravita equalised just before halftime, but Arges regained their lead in the 69th minute through Tchassem’s decisive strike.

The 20-year-old Mensah, who previously had a successful loan spell at CSM Sighetu, where he scored 13 goals in 16 games, continues to adapt to his new club as he looks to build on this milestone.