Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah included in CFR Cruj squad for Champions League

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah has been named to the CFR Cruj squad for this season's UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

At the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Armenia, CFR Cruj will face Armenia club Pyunik Yerevan in the first leg of the first round of qualifiers.

The 19-year-old will hope to be involved in the encounter.

Yeboah has been a standout performer for Cruj since joining the junior team in March.

In 11 games, he has seven goals and three assists. During the preseason, he appeared in four games for the senior team.

The 19-year-old is the only member of the youth team who has been registered for the Champions League campaign.