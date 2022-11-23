GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Ernest Agyiri wins Goal of the Season award in Estonia

Published on: 23 November 2022
Ghanaian striker Ernest Agyiri's spectacular strike was named Goal of the Season for 2022 in the Estonian Premium Liiga.

The goal came in May during Levadia Tallinn's 1-1 draw with league winners Flora Tallinn, and it was deemed fitting to win the top award.

The 24-year-old received a pass from a teammate before unleashing a ferocious strike from his own half to level the Tallinn derby at home after Flora had taken a first-half lead.

The goal saw Agyiri salvage a point for his team who were also a man down while going on to win the Man of the Match at the end of the game.

The midfielder was honoured at the league's end-of-season awards ceremony over the weekend.

Agyiri had three goals and three assists in 22 games for Levadia, who finished second.

 

 

