Ghanaian striker Ernest Boateng on the radar of a number of European clubs

Ghanaian striker Ernest Boateng has appeared on the radar of a number of European clubs and is expected to make a move before the summer transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old talented forward joined FC STK Samorin on loan from his parent club, FC DAC 1904, prior to the start of last season and was outstanding throughout the season.

Boateng has everything a centre-forward needs in the game, including the ability to dribble, create space with his smart and quick movement, hold up play, be very strong in aerial duels, and, most importantly, a great finishing ability.

The former Vision FC star scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 17 appearances in the Slovanian second-tier league.

Meanwhile, in the Slovakian Cup, he scored three goals and provided three assists in four games, garnering him national attention.

His stellar and impressive performance has piqued the interest of a number of European clubs who are eager to secure his services.

Boateng began his career with lower-tier side Champions in Kumasi before moving on to second-division side, DC United in Sunyani and later switching to the capital to play for Vision FC, which turned out to be his final spell before leaving Ghana to ply his trade in Europe.