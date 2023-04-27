Ghanaian striker Eugene Ansah considers leaving Israel to reunite with family in Belgium

Hapoel Be'er Sheva's Eugene Ansah is contemplating leaving Israel after six years and returning to Belgium to be with his wife and children.

The Ghanaian striker, who has also played for Beitar Tel Aviv/Ramla, Hapoel Ra'anana, and Ironi Kiryat Shmona, lives in Israel without his family and is finding it difficult.

Ansah is considering ending his journey with Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the season, which would leave the team with a void to fill in their foreign players' roster.

The 28-year-old striker is highly regarded at Hapoel Beer Sheva, having scored one of the most spectacular goals of the Premier League season last Saturday.

Although the team would like him to stay, it is expected that Ansah will move to Belgium to be with his family. Hapoel Beer Sheva had inquired about Ansah becoming a citizen, but the process has been slow, and it's unclear whether it will be successful.