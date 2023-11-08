Ghanaian striker Francis Amuzu makes a full recovery from minor ailments

Ghanaian-Belgian striker Francis Amuzu has made a return to the pitch after overcoming a series of minor ailments.

Anderlecht's coach, Brian Riemer, expressed his optimism during a recent press conference, announcing Amuzu's readiness.

Riemer shared insights into the challenges Amuzu had faced in recent weeks, explaining that various minor issues had prevented his full participation in some matches. Despite these setbacks, Amuzu has been dedicated to training, and according to Riemer, he's now in the best shape he's been in for a long time.

Riemer emphasised the potential impact of Amuzu's remarkable speed on the field, highlighting his ability to be a potent weapon against Cercle. Riemer believes that Cercle's defence might leave opportunities at the back, making Amuzu a valuable asset, especially when there's ample space to exploit.

However, Riemer also acknowledged that Amuzu may not be suited for a full 90-minute game, and his role will depend on whether he starts or comes on as a finisher. With Amuzu's return, Anderlecht is looking forward to utilizing his skills once more.

Amuzu's recent appearance in Anderlecht's last game, playing for 11 minutes, brings his total appearances for the club to 11, during which he has managed to score three goals. His comeback is met with excitement and high expectations.