Ghanaian striker Francis Andy Kumi secures move to Serbian club FK Radnicki Nis

Promising Ghanaian striker Francis Andy Kumi has made a significant move in his football career by securing a transfer to Serbian top-flight side FK Radnicki Nis.

The 24-year-old former Asante Kotoko player completed the deal during the ongoing summer transfer window, marking an exciting chapter in his journey.

Just a few days ago, a picture of Kumi at Kotoka International Airport surfaced, capturing the moment he was preparing to leave his homeland to embark on this new adventure. The image hinted at the upcoming move, generating buzz among football enthusiasts.

Following successful negotiations between the player and FK Radnicki Nis, Kumi put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club.

This agreement will see him donning the Nisavas jersey until at least 2026, providing him with a stable platform to showcase his skills and progress as a footballer.

Kumi's resurgence in the second half of last season with Kotoku Royals demonstrated his potential and impact on the field. Despite joining the team early this year, he quickly made his mark by netting an impressive tally of 12 goals.

His dynamic performances earned him two Man of the Match accolades, highlighting his ability to consistently deliver outstanding individual displays.

However, despite Kumi's notable contributions, Kotoku Royals, unfortunately, couldn't avoid relegation. Nevertheless, his performances caught the attention of FK Radnicki Nis, who recognised his talent and secured his services for the upcoming season.