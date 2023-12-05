Ghanaian striker Francis Andy Kumi's first goal of the season leads OFK Vrsac to victory in Serbia

Ghanaian forward Francis Andy Kumi scored his first goal of the season to guide OFK Vrsac to a 2-0 triumph over Mladost in a thrilling matchday 19 encounter of the Serbian PrvaLiga.

Kumi's impressive performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication, as he made the most of his starting opportunity on the left wing.

With the score tied at 0-0, Kumi received a perfectly weighted pass from a corner kick in the 48th minute. He quickly turned his marker and unleashed a powerful shot that sailed past the goalkeeper and into the top corner of the net, giving OFK Vrsac a much-needed lead. The goal was a brilliant individual effort, showcasing Kumi's quick reflexes and clinical finishing skills.

Kumi played the entire 90 minutes, using his pace and agility to cause problems for the Mladost defence. His tireless work rate and attacking prowess helped OFK Vrsac secure a comfortable 2-0 victory, much to the delight of his teammates and fans.

The 26-year-old striker, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and Kotoku Royals, joined OFK Vrsac in search of more playing time. After making a series of substitute appearances, Kumi finally got his chance to start and made the most of it with his game-winning goal.

Kumi's goal was not only crucial for OFK Vrsac's victory but also marked an important milestone in his career. It was his first goal since joining the club and his first in the Serbian PrvaLiga. The goal should boost his confidence and cement his place in the starting lineup for future matches.