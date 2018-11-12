Ghanaian striker Gabriel Mensah scores again as Pieta Hotspurs share spoils with St Andrews in Malta

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah was on target again for Pieta Hotspurs as they shared the spoils with St Andrews in the Maltese Premier League on Sunday.

Mensah, who opened his goal scoring account last month in the side's 2-2 draw with Qormi, was at it again on Sunday after netting in their 3-3 stalemate against St Andrews.

St Andrews had a bright start as they took the lead on 9 minutes when off a Davis cross, Antonio Macedo had the misfortune of deviating the ball into his own net.

The Saints doubled the score on 12 minutes when after a fine run by Brown, a Farrugia shot was blocked by Grech, the ball rebounded to him and passed it to Kemar Reid who made no mistake with a low shot.

Pieta were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes when Kurt Magro was adjudged to have handled a Mensah pass to Ose. Mr Sant, close to the action, showed no hesitation in pointing to the dreaded spot. Dylan Agius sent the goalie the wrong way to bridge the gap.

Soon after the Saints went close to scoring a third goal when Reid set Davis, but the latter's diagonal effort passed across goal with Vella beaten.

In the 25th minute, the very promising Jan Busuttil neatly dribbled round his direct opponent, but saw his grounder saved by Calleja Cremona.

Four minutes later, the Saints missed a good opportunity to re-establish their two-goal cushion. Macedo handled a Davis shot (with goalie Vella well out of position). A penalty was obviously awarded to the Saints, but Reid saw his shot splendidly turned to corner by Pieta goalie Vella.

St Andrews re-established their two-goal cushion in the 51st minute when Brown made the most of a defensive lapse by Agius and crossed low for the unmarked Davis to tap into the net.

In the 59th minute, Pieta again reduced the arrears through Gabriel Mensah who fired home a 20-metre effort which completely beat Calleja Cremona.

Five minutes later, in a Pieta counterattack, goalie Calleja Cremona was adjudged by the official to have floored Gabriel Mensah and awarded another penalty. From the spotkick, Dylan Agius scored to level at 3-3.

Mensah missed a sitter for Pieta four minutes from the end when off a Busuttil cross, he miskicked the ball in front of an open goal.

St Andrews remain in 8th place on 13 points, while Pieta move up one place to 10th on 10 points ahead of today's matches.