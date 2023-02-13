Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper continues scoring form with 3rd goal in a row in Romania

Italy-born Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper scored for the third time in a row for Chindia Târgoviște in the Romanian Liga 1 when they drew with Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe.

Sepsi came from a two-goal deficit to earn a point from the matchday 25 fixture with a 2-2 stalemate in the end at the Stadionul Sepsi in Sfântu Gheorghe.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute after he was set up by his captain Cristian Negut.

Chindia doubled their advantage a minute from the break with the second goal coming from Russian midfielder Rassambek Akhmatov.

The home side pulled one back just on the stroke of halftime through Venezuelan forward Mario Rondon as he was assisted by Croatian midfielder Adnan Aganovic.

Sepsi pulled parity a few moments into the second half with a goal from Slovakia international attacker Pavol Safranko in the 56th minute.

Barry Cooper is enjoying life in the Romanian top flight since the beginning of the year having scored three times in the last four league matches for Chindia.

He has four goals in 17 appearances so far in the 2022-23 season.