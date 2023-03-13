Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper gets fifth league goal of the season in Romania

Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper got his fifth goal of the 2022-23 season in the Romanian Liga on Monday afternoon when Chindia Târgoviște were held at home by FC Voluntari.

The lanky footballer scored the equalising goal for Chindia as they came from behind to get a 1-1 stalemate at the end of the match at Stadionul Municipal in Buzau.

Voluntari drew the first blood in the round 30 fixture through Moldovan forward Vitalie Damascan in the 15th minute.

Despite dominating the proceedings of the match Chindia failed to get the equaliser before the interval.

Cooper scored in the 71st minute to draw the home side level in the game after he was assisted by captain Cristian Negut with a perfect pass.

Chindia are placed 12th on the league standings with 32 points from 30 matches while Voluntari lies at the 9th position with 34 points after Monday's draw.

The Italy-born Ghanaian striker has five goals and an assist after making 21 appearances in the Romanian elite league this campaign.