Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper gets first league goal for UTA Arad in defeat to CFR Cluj

Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper scored his very first competitive goal for new side UTA Arad when they succumbed to CFR Cluj in the Romanian Liga 1.

Cooper got the consolation for UTA as they lost 3-1 to Cluj in a matchday two fixture at the Arena Francisc Neuman in Arad on Friday evening.

The bulky Ghanaian opened the scoring of the match to give UTA the lead when he finished off a pass from Slovakian midfielder Andrej Fabry in the 27th minute.

Cluj drew level two minutes afterwards when Romania U21 international Daniel Birligea found the back of the net.

UTA midfielder Catalin Carp scored an own goal to send Cluj into the lead before the break.

Ghana U23 star Emmanuel Yeboah rounded off the victory five minutes from time for the visitors after coming on in the second half in place of Spanish forward Jefte Betancor.

Cooper switched camp from Chindia Târgoviște to UTA this summer on a short-term deal after a decent campaign in the Romanian top flight last season.