Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper picks man-of-the-match award with late strike in UTA Arad draw against Botosani

Published on: 27 September 2023
Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper was awarded the Man of the Match title during UTA Arad's recent match against FC Botosani in the Romanian Superliga over the weekend.

The hefty striker came off the bench and scored a crucial stoppage-time goal, securing a 2-2 draw at the Stadionul Municipal.

The home team opened the scoring with a penalty converted by forward Eduard Florescu in the 30th minute.

UTA levelled the match shortly after halftime thanks to midfielder Catalin Carp.

Croatian forward Miroslav Ilicic put Botosani back in the lead in the 52nd minute with an assist from Nigerian player Adams Friday.

Cooper was brought into the game as a substitute in the 72nd minute, replacing Marko Stolnik.

Cooper's game-changing moment arrived seven minutes into extra time when he scored the equalizing goal, connecting with a pass from midfielder Albert Stahl.

This Italian-Ghanaian forward has now tallied three goals in nine appearances in the Romanian Superliga this season.

