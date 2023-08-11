Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper scores in UTA Arad heavy win in friendly match

Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper was on the scoresheet for Romanian club UTA Arad as they blown away lower-tier side Avantul Periam in a friendly match on Thursday.

The Romanian Liga side recorded a resounding 5-1 victory over Avantul at the Sannicolau Mic Stadium in their second friendly game in the week.

Teenager Rares Pop opened the scoring of the match in the 18th minute before Brazilian midfielder Marcelo Freitas doubled the lead three minutes later.

Cooper increased the advantage for UTA when his scored in the 32nd minute with a fine finish before the half-time break.

Dutch forward Kyvon Leidsman and Raul Stanciu scored a goal each in the second half to seal the victory for UTA.

The visiting team got their consolation goal in the 68th minute.

The Italian-born Ghanaian forward has scored once in four matches since the start of the 2023-24 campaign in the Romanian top division.