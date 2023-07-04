Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper signs for Romanian top-tier club UTA Arad

Ghanaian attacker Godberg Barry Cooper has completed a move to Romanian Super Liga side FC UTA Arad on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 25-year-old Italian-born forward joins Arad after signing a one-year contract with an option to extend for another season when it expires in June next year.

Cooper played for Chindia Târgoviște in the Romanian top division last season, where he scored five goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances.

The lanky footballer moved to Romania in July 2022 after his stint with North Macedonian club Makedonija Gjorce Petrov came to an end.

During his career, he also played for Aurora Seriante, Scanzorosciate, USD Lavello, and ASD Verdello in Italy.

Clube Condeixa, FC Arouca, SC Espinho, and SC Vianense in Portugal, as well as FC Schaffhausen in Switzerland and FK Kukesi in Albania.

"I am very happy that I will be part of the family of this club full of history and passion. I am extremely impatient to start the work," he declared after completing his transfer.

Cooper has already hit the ground running after joining his new teammates to begin pre-season training. He scored in a 4-0 friendly win over lower-tier club CS Socodor a few days ago.