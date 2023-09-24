Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper's late goal secures a draw for UTA Arad in Romanian Superliga

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper earned a point for UTA Arad in the Romanian Superliga after scoring a late in their draw against FC Botosani on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old scored in stoppage-time when UTA drew 2-2 in the round 10 fixture at the Stadionul Municipal in Botosani.

The home side got the opening goal of the match in the 30th minute after forward Eduard Florescu converted a penalty kick.

UTA pulled parity in the match just a few minutes after the interval through midfielder Catalin Carp.

Croatian forward Miroslav Ilicic retook the lead for Botosani in the 52nd minute following an assist by Nigerian player Adams Friday.

Cooper was introduced in the game in the 72nd minute after coming on as a substitute to replace Marko Stolnik.

Cooper got the equalising goal seven minutes into the additional time after connecting a pass from midfielder Albert Stahl.

The Italian-Ghanaian forward has now scored three goals after 9 appearances in the Romanian Superliga this campaign.