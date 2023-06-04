Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei scores winner as Clermont Foot upset PSG in season finale

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei found the back of the net in Clermont Foot's final match of the season against PSG at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Saturday evening.

Starting the game as Clermont Foot's main attacking force, Kyei had a mixed performance. He scored, missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed by VAR.

Clermont initially took the lead in the 5th minute when Kyei arrived late in the box to convert a fantastic move by the visiting team.

However, the goal was disallowed by VAR due to a handball infringement. The hosts, PSG, responded in the 16th minute as Sergio Ramos headed them in front from a short corner routine. Vitinha's cross found Ramos, who firmly planted the ball into the far corner, giving PSG the lead.

In the 29th minute, Alidu Seidu fouled Achraf Hakimi in the box, leading to a penalty that was confidently converted by Kylian Mbappe to extend PSG's lead to 2-0.

However, Clermont Foot fought back just before halftime when Johan Gastien capitalized on a loose pass by Marco Verratti. Gastien slid to beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and directed the ball into the net, making the score 2-1.

Clermont Foot continued to push for an equalizer, and their efforts paid off in first-half stoppage time. Mehdi Zeffane took advantage of a spilled ball by Donnarumma and found the back of the net, levelling the score at 2-2.

The winning goal came in the 63rd minute as Kyei once again made his mark on the match. The 27-year-old striker scored the decisive goal for Clermont Foot. Throughout the league season, Kyei featured in 37 games, scoring 10 goals, and providing three assists.

Kyei sets sights on Ghana call-up