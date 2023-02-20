Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Mustapha debuts for Austrian side Lask FC

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha made his debut for Lask FC in the Austria Bundesliga last Saturday during matchday 18.

Lask travelled to face the bottom club SV Reid, and Mustapha was introduced in the 64th minute for striker Marin Ljubicic with Lask down by a lone goal.

In his 24 minutes on the pitch, Mustapha helped the defence and created a one-goal scoring opportunity, earning a 6.4 rating from statistical website SofaScore.

Lask eventually got the equaliser in the 90th minute through left winger Keito Nakamura, securing a 1-1 draw and maintaining their third position on the Austria Bundesliga table.

Mustapha signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Lask FC during the winter transfer window, after making 19 appearances for RedStar Belgrade in the current season.