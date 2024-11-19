Ghanaian striker Iñaki Williams gears up for Basque derby after injury comeback

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams is back in action with Athletic Club, rejoining training after recovering from a left leg strain that sidelined him during their last league match and Ghana’s recent international fixtures.

He missed Ghana's draw against Angola and then the 2-1 defeat to Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Following a three-day team break, Williams was spotted training with full intensity alongside his teammates.

His return comes as a significant boost for Athletic Club ahead of the much-anticipated Basque derby against Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old forward has been a key figure for the team this La Liga season, with 12 appearances yielding three goals and four assists.

Williams aims to make an immediate impact in the derby as Athletic Club eyes a crucial victory to maintain their competitive edge.

Fans and teammates alike are eager to see him reclaim his starting role and lead the charge in one of Spain’s fiercest regional rivalries.

All eyes will be on the San Mames as Williams looks to mark his return with a decisive performance.