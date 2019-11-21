Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo still without a goal since joining Bolton Wanderers

Joe Dodoo is yet to score since joining Bolton Wanderers from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 24-year-old has provided two assists in seven matches but has gone barren infront of goal.

Dodoo's contract at Ibrox was terminated on deadline day in the summer but appears his struggles in front of goal has continued unabated.

Since joining, he’s made seven appearances in all competitions – five in the league, one in the EFL Trophy and one in the FA Cup.

He impressed in a first league win of the season away at Bristol Rovers last month, and he’s registered two assists to date.

However, his barren spell in front of goal continues.