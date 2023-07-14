Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh geared up for new season after Rubin Kazan win

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh is optimistic ahead of the new Russian Premier League season after a successful preseason game that saw the Kazan-based side earn a 2-1 victory, thanks to a brace from the prolific attacker.

The 26-year-old helped his team to secure promotion to the Russian top flight after a remarkable performance saw them bounce back from the First National League.

Speaking after their match, Fameyeh said he was confident his team's performance in the training tour will translate to their season in the Russian Premier League where they would compete with the likes of Zenith St Petersburg, and CSKA Moscow among others.

“It was a good game. Preparations are in full swing, the championship is about to start. It was very important to play a good game - and it worked out. We go from game to game, and I think with the work during the training camp we will be able to achieve a good result,” said Fameyeh.

The striker also commended the efforts of the team's newcomer Mirlind Daku, who entered the game as a substitute.

“A good player and a great friend. And, I think, he should help us to achieve the goals of the team,” added the Rubin striker.

Fameye played 20 times last season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. Under Rashid Rakhimov, the forward appeared in seven FNL games and scored five goals out of fourteen.

Rubin Kazan will open their campaign with a crucial match against Lokomotiv Moscow on July 22, 2023.