Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh joins Puskás

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has completed a move to PuskÃ¡s, leaving Russian side Rubin Kazan to continue his career in Hungary.

The 27-year-old forward joined Zsolt HornyÃ¡k's squad and took part in his first training session with the team this afternoon.

Fameyeh’s football journey began in Ghana before he made the leap to Belarus in 2016, where he shone for Belina and later Dinamo Brest. During his time at Brest, he netted 32 goals in 95 appearances and secured two Belarusian Cups, two Super Cups, and a league title. His strong performances earned him a move to Russia, where he spent three years at Orenburg before transferring to Rubin Kazan.

Now, Fameyeh has penned a deal with PuskÃ¡s that will keep him at the club until 2027. With his proven track record across Belarus and Russia, the striker is expected to add valuable experience and firepower to the Hungarian side as they look to make an impact in the upcoming season.