Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh secures loan move to Baltika Kaliningrad in Russian Premier League

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has finalised a loan deal with Russian Premier League side Baltika Kaliningrad.

Fameyeh, who has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess with three goals in 15 games for Rubin Kazan this season, is seen as a valuable addition to Baltika's squad as they navigate their ambitions for survival.

The official statement from Baltika Kaliningrad read, “Welcome, Joel. An agreement has been reached between the Baltika and Rubin football clubs on the loan of striker Joel Fameye.” Now donning the jersey of Baltika Kaliningrad, Fameyeh is determined to make a significant impact for his new club.

With Baltika Kaliningrad currently positioned second to last in the Russian Premier League standings, Fameyeh's arrival injects fresh energy and experience into the team as they strive for success in the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian striker is expected to add firepower upfront for the relegation-threatened side.

Having previously played for Orenburg for three seasons before joining Rubin Kazan in 2022, Fameyeh has demonstrated his prowess on the field.

He has already made 50 appearances and scored 17 goals, including three goals in the current season. As Fameyeh embarks on this new chapter with Baltika Kaliningrad, expectations are high for him to contribute significantly to the team's success.